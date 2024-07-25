Poll: Plurality Say Kamala Harris ‘Less Likely to Win the Presidential Election’ than Biden

A plurality of U.S. adults say Vice President Kamala Harris is “less likely to win the presidential election” than President Joe Biden, a survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey, which showed former President Donald Trump leading Harris in a November matchup by three percentage points, asked respondents, “Compared to Joe Biden, do you think Kamala Harris is more likely or less likely to win the presidential election?”

A plurality of those asked, 32 percent, said they believe Harris is “less likely to win the presidential election” than Biden, followed by 28 percent who believe she is just as likely as Biden to win. Another 26 percent said she is “more likely” to win than Biden, and 14 percent remain unsure.

Despite the last-minute shakeup on the Democrat side, there is still not a consensus among Democrats, as less than half, 44 percent, believe Harris is more likely to win the presidential election than Biden, 81. Another 31 percent of Democrats say she is just as likely to win as Biden, and 12 percent of Democrats believe she is less likely.

RELATED — Kamala Harris Swiftly Grabs Spotlight After Biden’s Exit

Notably, a majority of Republicans, 56 percent, believe Harris is less likely to win the November election than Biden, and a plurality of independents, 30 percent, agree. Just eight percent of Republicans believe Harris is more likely to win than Biden.

The survey also found that Americans are split on whether or not Harris qualified to be president, as 43 percent said she is and 43 percent said she is not.

The survey was taken July 21-23, 2024, among 1,605 U.S. adult citizens. It coincides with a CNN poll released Wednesday, which found that nearly three-fourths of registered Democrats want someone other than Harris to be the party’s nominee.

As Breitbart News detailed:

By simply choosing Harris for the nomination instead of holding a democratic process, Democrats will nullify about 14 million votes cast during the Democrat primaries for President Joe Biden. The poll asked Democrats/Democrat-leaning independents who are registered to vote and prefer the Democrat Party to nominate a candidate other than Harris in 2024. “Is there a specific person you’d like to see the Democratic Party nominate for president, or do you just want to see someone besides Kamala Harris?” the poll asked.

Seventy-three percent said “someone besides Kamala Harris.”

The overall lack of enthusiasm from the grassroots was comically displayed Tuesday as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) emphatically offered his support — and that of the party — to Harris, generating no applause despite his request.

Chuck Schumer just had a humiliating Jeb Bush moment He says “we are here today to throw our support behind Kamala!” *nobody claps* So he starts awkwardly clapping Oofpic.twitter.com/uh7Ffqap4d — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 23, 2024