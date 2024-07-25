Polls: Trump Edging Harris in Key Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump is edging Vice President Kamala Harris, the recently anointed Democratic presidential nominee, in several key battleground states, a set of polls released Thursday shows.

The same numbers detail the two are tied in Wisconsin as they both face off in the 2024 race for the White House, The Hill reports.

The survey released by Emerson College Polling and The Hill found Trump leading Harris by five points in Arizona, at 49 percent to 44 percent; by two points in Georgia, at 48 percent to 46 percent; by one point in Michigan, at 46 percent to 45 percent; by two points in Pennsylvania, at 48 percent to 46 percent; and tied with her at 47 percent each in Wisconsin.

The close race mirrors doubts already expressed by former President Barack Obama that Harris simply cannot can beat Trump in the general election and will hold off on endorsing her, as Breitbart News reported.

In every state except Arizona, the polling falls within the survey’s margin of error, meaning Trump and Harris are essentially tied in most battleground state matchups, the report makes clear.

The Hill notes an aggregate of national polls compiled by The Hill and Decision Desk HQ as of Wednesday afternoon had Trump leading Harris, roughly 48 percent to 46 percent.

This is a slightly narrower margin than an aggregate of national polls showing Trump leading Biden 47 percent to 43 percent.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey surveyed respondents between July 22 and July 23. Eight hundred respondents were surveyed in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan each, with a margin of error of each at 3.4 percentage points. In Pennsylvania, 850 respondents were surveyed with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. In Wisconsin, 845 respondents were surveyed with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.