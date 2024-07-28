A video has emerged showing previous comments of Vice President Kamala Harris questioning whether young people should forgo having children due to “climate anxiety.”

While speaking at Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pennsylvania, Harris spoke about how during the 2020 presidential election, there was a “record turnout” because younger voters showed up. Harris added how young voters were vocal about how they were “going to direct and decide” the future of our nation, and how they have taken charge of issues such as climate change.

The vice president continued to talk how about “young leaders” had spoken with her “about a term they’ve coined called ‘climate anxiety.'”

“Because young people said, ‘We’re not leaving it to other people to decide how we’re dealing with the climate crisis,'” Harris said. “You know, I’ve heard young leaders talk with me about a term they’ve coined called ‘climate anxiety.'”

Harris continued to explain that climate anxiety was the “fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children, whether it makes sense for you to think about aspiring to buy a home because what will this climate be?”

“It’s almost like these people don’t want young people starting families or something,” Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) wrote in a post. “Really weird stuff.”

“Anti-family. Anti-child,” Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty wrote in a post. “Kamala is bad for America.”

“Progressives are anti-family,” Kingsley Wilson, the Associate Director for Strategic Communications and Digital Media with the Center for Renewing America wrote.

Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk responded to Vance’s post on X, writing that Kamala “is an extinctionist.”

“Shamala is an extinctionist,” Musk wrote. “The natural extension of her philosophy would be a de facto holocaust for all of humanity.”

The video showing Harris’ previous comments comes as her presidential campaign has been attacking Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, on his support for expanding the child tax credit and wanting to make it permanent.

“If you are making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower tax rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids,” Vance said during an interview with Charlie Kirk in 2021.

In response to Harris’ presidential campaign seemingly attacking Vance over his stance, Vance pointed out that “most Americans in both political parties” have expressed support for the child tax credit and “lower the tax burden for parents.”