Exclusive — Sen. Mike Lee Endorses Bill Eigel for Missouri Governor: ‘A True Conservative’

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has endorsed Missouri gubernatorial candidate and State Sen. Bill Eigel, a “true conservative” whose campaign prioritizes family protection, gun rights, reducing government bureaucracy, and opposing coronavirus mandates.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Monday, Lee (R-UT) lauded Eigel, whom he described as “a veteran, patriot, and true conservative.”

Eigel, Lee noted, “will deport illegal aliens, eliminate Missouri’s personal property tax, and unleash the state’s economy.”

“He will be an exceptional governor for Missouri, and I am proud to offer him my full endorsement!” he added

In response, Eigel expressed his “pride” in having Lee’s endorsement and described him as “one of the best and most consistently conservative elected officials in America.”

Expressing appreciation for Lee’s support, Eigel vowed to take “bold action” to defend the state’s principles.

“As governor, I’ll always hold firm to our principles and take bold action modeled by brave leaders like Sen. Lee,” he said. “In our case, that means deporting illegals, eliminating unfair taxes, and stopping the attack on our values.”

“I’m grateful for Sen. Lee’s confidence in our ability to succeed in that mission,” he concluded.

In June, a campaign ad from Eigel emphasized conservative values while unapologetically promising that the state senator will “fight Washington” and its progressive agenda as governor in order to “save Missouri”:

He also argued that he is “the only candidate for governor willing to do what must be done — arrest and deport every illegal alien in Missouri.”

In September, Eigel discussed his bid for the Republican nomination for governor, telling Breitbart News that his priorities include protecting children and families, opposing coronavirus mandates and forced vaccinations, defending Second Amendment rights, and reducing government bureaucracy to stimulate growth and prevent residents from relocating to other states.

He also criticized the state’s expanding government and tax burden, promising bold leadership to disrupt the status quo in Jefferson City similar to Donald Trump’s efforts in Washington, DC.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Eigel, as well as two other candidates — Jay Ashcroft and Mike Kehoe — for Missouri governor, praising them as MAGA and America First supporters:

I love the State of Missouri for every reason in the book, including the fact that it is “loaded up” with truly GREAT people. I also like Endorsing Candidates for Office if I think they’re good, and usually there is a differentiation, usually a big one, where it is not that… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 28, 2024

In response, Eigel expressed gratitude, vowing he would “deport every illegal in the state, eliminate the personal property tax, and secure our elections.”

“Let’s Go, Missouri!” he added:

Grateful for the kind words and endorsement, President Trump! As Governor, I will deport every illegal in the state, eliminate the personal property tax, and secure our elections. Let’s Go Missouri! — Bill Eigel (@BillEigel) July 28, 2024

Missouri Republican primary voters will select a candidate for governor in August.