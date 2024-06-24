Exclusive: Bill Eigel for Governor Campaign Ad Vows to Fight D.C.’s Progressive Agenda, Deport Every Illegal Alien in Missouri

A campaign ad from Missouri gubernatorial candidate Bill Eigel emphasizes conservative values while unapologetically promising that the state senator will “fight Washington” and its progressive agenda as governor in order to “save Missouri.”

The ad, titled “Get Bent,” was shared in advance with Breitbart News. It is set to air Tuesday.

In the ad, Eigel begins by asserting that “Washington calls us backwards. They look down on us.”

“Well, Washington can get bent,” he says.

Highlighting the Show Me State’s traditional values, he then states, “Here in Missouri we believe in boys and girls, not its, they or thems. We worship God, not abortion. We cling to guns, not government. And we know where illegal immigrants belong — the hell out of here.”

The ad underscores Eigel’s commitment to combating federal policies deemed detrimental to Missouri’s values and interests.

“As Governor, I’ll always fight Washington — because that’s how we save Missouri,” he concludes.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Eigel argued that he is “the only candidate for governor willing to do what must be done — arrest and deport every illegal alien in Missouri.”

“When Donald Trump is president and I’m governor, Missouri will be the last place on earth illegal aliens want to be,” he added, “and the safest place for our citizens.”

Eigel’s gubernatorial campaign focuses on protecting families, opposing COVID mandates and vaccine requirements, criticizing the state’s expanding government and tax burden, and promising bold leadership to disrupt the status quo in Jefferson City similar to Donald Trump’s efforts in Washington, DC.

According to Eigel, there are many parents in Missouri, and every U.S. state, that are “looking for precisely the kind of leader that’s going to be bold about saying that this is what we’re gonna do to protect kids.”

“That might just be absolutely infuriating to the left, but those folks are gonna continue to lie about me and attack me no matter what I’m doing,” he told Breitbart News in September. “I’m never gonna see eye to eye with folks who are just okay with getting pornographic material into the hands of first graders and second graders — that’s not who I’m trying to reach.”

“A vast majority of the Missouri public knows that that would be something that we should have every leader in the state stand up and say that they would protect against and do whatever was necessary,” he concluded.

In August, Missouri Republican primary voters will select a candidate for Governor.