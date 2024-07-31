An illegal alien, previously deported from the United States, is now accused of sexually assaulting a young girl under 13 years of age in Shelby Township, Michigan.

Joel Quintana-Dominguez, a 32-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged by the Shelby Township Police Department in connection to the repeated sexual assault of a young girl.

According to Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide, Quintana-Dominguez was taken into police custody in Macomb County, Michigan, on July 15 while he allegedly attempted to flee the United States after being tipped off to the investigation into him.

Quintana-Dominguez, Shelide alleges, repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl in Shelby Township and was subsequently charged with three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct. During the investigation, Shelide said police learned that Quintana-Dominguez is an illegal alien who was previously deported from the U.S.

“I am disgusted and sickened after hearing the details of this case on what Quintana-Dominguez is being charged with,” Shelide said. “I am also appalled to hear that he had been deported in the past and was able to find his way back into the United States. These types of actions from illegal aliens are harming the Country. I would like to thank the incredible work of our detective bureau for working swiftly to get him in custody.”

Quintana-Dominguez remains in Shelby Township custody on a $500,000 bond.

