Vice President Kamala Harris, now running for the Democrat nomination for president, was once a top champion for allowing illegal aliens to become licensed attorneys in the sanctuary state of California.

In 2014, the California Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision to admit illegal alien Sergio Garcia of Mexico to the State Bar thus allowing him to become a licensed attorney in the state.

Harris was at the time the attorney general of California and served as the top advocate for allowing Garcia to become a licensed attorney — opening the door for thousands of illegal aliens across the state to become licensed attorneys.

The Sacramento Bee reported:

Despite his efforts, Garcia attracted the attention of California’s top law enforcement officer — then-Attorney General and now-presidential candidate Kamala Harris — in 2012. At the time, Garcia was enduring a yearslong and publicized struggle to become the first licensed undocumented attorney in the nation. [Emphasis added] To Garcia’s surprise, Harris came out in support. She went on to submit a written brief backing his legal case and even provided a lawyer from her office to argue for him in front of the state Supreme Court. [Emphasis added] … Vice president Harris’ endorsement “made the difference” in the case and eventually led to a unanimous California Supreme Court decision in Garcia’s favor, according to Kevin Johnson, dean of UC Davis’ law school and one of the attorneys who represented the State Bar of California for Garcia.

[Emphasis added]

For decades, Harris has advocated legislation to shield illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement. As attorney general, for instance, Harris sent letters to California law enforcement agencies threatening them with legal action should they cooperate with federal immigration officials.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.