President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will be sentenced eight days after the 2024 presidential election takes place, after a Delaware jury found him guilty on three gun charges.

In a court order on Friday, Judge Maryellen Noreika wrote that sentencing for the younger Biden would take place on November 13, 2024, at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware.

The sentencing date comes after a Delaware jury found Hunter guilty in June on all three gun charges against him.

As Breitbart News reported, in September 2023, Hunter was indicted by Special Counsel David Weiss with one count of making a false statement “in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance,” along with one count of making a false statement “related to information required to be kept” by a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Hunter is facing up to 25 years in prison, roughly a total of $750,000 in fines, along with three years of supervised release, according to Fox News.

The younger Biden was previously offered a “sweetheart” plea deal which would have provided him with the option to plead guilty for failing to pay thousands in taxes “from over $1.5 million in income” in 2017 and 2018. A separate diversion agreement was created by Weiss, which would have offered Hunter to have immunity from potential charges in the future.

This plea deal fell through after Noreika raised concerns about the deal.