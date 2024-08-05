Trump Warns of ‘Great Depression of 2024’ After ‘Kamala Crash’

Former President Donald Trump ripped Vice President Kamala Harris for the sharp drop in stock market indexes in the United States on Monday, declaring that the markets will not “accept” Harris and calling her a “Radical Left Lunatic.”

Trump took to Truth Social to blast Harris for the “Kamala Crash” in a series of posts.

“Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that destroyed San Francisco and California, as a whole,” Trump wrote.

“Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!” he added.

The Republican presidential nominee followed up with another post, saying the election comes down to voters’ choice between “TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024.”

He further argued there is a “PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE.”

“REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!” he added.

Major stock indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite took sharp hits Monday morning, Breitbart News’s economics editor John Carney reported:

The decline highlights the level of worry among investors since economic data released last week showed unemployment rising and job growth slowing more than expected. Surveys of manufacturers also indicated a steep fall off in activity in the sector, which is often a bellwether for the economy. The economy added just 114,000 jobs in July, according to the Department of Labor, significantly below the 180,000 forecast. Seperate surveys of business executives known as purchasing managers by the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global both showed that factory activity had contracted in the month.

WATCH — Axelrod: ‘There’s a Lot of Irrational Exuberance’ for Kamala Harris:

The presidential election could also be impacting the markets, as Carney noted. When Trump was the clear favorite in the polls, the market was ascending, and this drop coincides with Harris’s ascent in the polls after replacing President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee.

Harris and her campaign had notably been silent about Monday’s market decline as of this writing, and Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), is calling out for it.

This moment could set off a real economic calamity around the globe. It requires steady leadership–the kind President Trump delivered for four years. Kamala Harris is too afraid to answer media questions and cannot lead us in these troubled times. #WheresKamala — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 5, 2024

“This moment could set off a real economic calamity around the globe. It requires steady leadership–the kind President Trump delivered for four years,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Kamala Harris is too afraid to answer media questions and cannot lead us in these troubled times,” he added before using the hashtag “#WheresKamala.”