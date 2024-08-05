Zero Policies on Kamala Harris Website — 2 Weeks into Campaign

The official website for the Kamala Harris campaign for president has no policies listed whatsoever — two weeks after she entered the race.

There is a “Meet Kamala Harris” section, a “Take Action” section, a “Store” for campaign merchandise — and, of course, a “Donate” button. But as far as policies — there is absolutely nothing on the website.

In addressing campaign headquarters last month, Harris defined her campaign loosely as a quest for a better future — which she contrasted to what she called former President Donald Trump’s desire to return America to an evil past:

Our campaign has always been about two different versions of what we see as the future of our country, two different visions for the future of our country. One focused on the future, the other focused on the past. Donald Trump wants to take our country backward to a time before many of our fellow Americans had full freedoms and rights. But we believe in a brighter future that makes room for all Americans. We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead.

She added a list of Democratic Party priorities — none of which have made progress under the current administration:

We who believe in the sacred freedom to vote, we who are committed to fight to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. We who believe in the freedom to live safe from gun violence, and that’s why we will work to pass universal background checks, red flag laws, and an assault weapons ban. We who will fight for reproductive freedom, knowing if Trump gets the chance he will sign a national abortion ban to outlaw abortion in every single state [sic], but we are not going to let that happen.

(Trump has explicitly said he would not sign national abortion legislation, but that he would leave the issue to the states instead.)

There is no further information about Harris’s policies. In the past, she has embraced some of the most left-wing policies in the country, from “Medicare for All” to the “Green New Deal.”

Supporters and surrogates have struggled to explain her apparent flip-flops on those issues, with Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) telling CNN on Sunday that Harris changed her mind frequently because she is a “human being” and because the country changes “every single day.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.