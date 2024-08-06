Ad Claims Jon Tester Lied to Cover Up Biden’s Decline

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) lied about President Joe Biden’s ability to perform the job of commander in chief, according to a devastating ad released Tuesday.

Establishment media and powerful Democrat politicians and elite powerbrokers long upheld Biden despite mountains of on-camera evidence that Biden’s capabilities had diminished.

Those allies abandoned Biden in the opening minutes of Biden’s June 27 debate with Donald Trump, as multiple painful stumbles quickly amplified anxieties regarding Biden’s ability to win in November.

Tester participated in the coverup, claims the ad by More Jobs, Less Government, calling him “part of the coverup, part of the problem.” And it uses his own words against him.

“Joe Biden, when I’ve been around him, and it’s not every day, he’s absolutely 100% with it,” Tester says in the ad.

“He’s fine, and he’s doing a good job,” Tester adds.

Tester called on Biden to step aside from his reelection bid on July 18, three weeks after Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate performance and long after the writing was on the wall for the embattled incumbent amid immense pressure to abandon his quixotic campaign.

“I’ve never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong,” Tester announced at the time. “And while I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election to another term.”

Despite Tester’s protestations of independence, he voted with Biden-Harris 95% of the time, a record cited by the ad.

Tester’s record does not fit his status as a self-proclaimed “moderate.”

In fact, Tester has endeavored to distance himself from Biden-Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — particularly their disastrous border policies — despite voting in lockstep with them.

Tester released an ad this year claiming that he worked with Republicans, “fighting to shut down the border to target fentanyl traffickers and add hundreds of new border patrol agents.”

But those claims obscure the truth of Tester’s pro-open borders and pro-amnesty record, as Breitbart reported:

Tester twice voted against amendments that would have provided funds to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for narcotic and opioid detection activities — once in March 2021 and again in August 2022. The August 2022 amendment alone would have provided $500 million to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for such activities, and the March 2021 would have allotted $300 million from coronavirus stimulus funds to that cause as well. The ad also claims that Tester worked with Republicans to add “hundreds” of border agents, but in August 2022, Tester stood with Democrats, voting against a motion that would have stopped the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents until 18,000 new Border Patrol agents were added. Finally, the ad also claims that Tester “fought to stop President Biden from letting migrants stay in America instead of remain in Mexico.” Yet, Tester has voted against Remain-in-Mexico policies in the past. Tester twice voted against amendments putting the policy forward.

The Breitbart News report continued:

A recent ad against Tester points out that the Democrat senator once spoke against amnesty but then voted in favor of amnesty for 11 million illegal migrants. The ad notes that Tester also voted to allow Biden to “stop building Trump’s wall.” He also “repeatedly” voted to fund sanctuary cities, it adds. The Tester ad comes as the Democrat faces competition and is so desperate he is teaming up with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to plead for donations in a joint-fundraising email sent in March.

Tester continues his election year run from his record as he faces uphill odds against Republican Tim Sheehy in November. He is the lone Democrat senator who has not endorsed the party’s standard-bearer Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign.

