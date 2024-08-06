Vice President Kamala Harris once mocked former President Donald Trump’s assertion that terrorists hope to use the United States-Mexico border to enter the country. Now, a House Judiciary Committee report reveals that migrants linked to terrorism have been released into the U.S. interior by the Biden-Harris administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In an interview in Feb. 2019, soon after announcing her candidacy in the Democrat presidential primary, Kamala Harris mocked Trump for warning that a border wall was necessary to keep out migrants on the federal government’s “Terrorist Watch List.”

“This is irresponsible. It is the height of irresponsibility for the commander-in-chief to suggest that we have to build a wall across our southern border because there are terrorists who are trying to invade the country,” Harris said. “It couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

“We don’t need to build a wall … and my definition … it is not an emergency,” Harris said.

This week, an interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee confirmed that not only have hundreds of migrants linked to terrorism been caught at the southern border since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office, but DHS has actually released such migrants into American communities.

The report states:

Under the Biden-Harris administration, of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, DHS has released into American communities at least 99, with at least 34 others in DHS custody but not yet removed from the United States.

In some instances, migrants linked to terrorism have been released into the United States interior thanks to Biden and Harris’s “CBP One” mobile app which allows migrants in northern Mexico to schedule appointments for release at the border.

Harris has yet to comment on the bombshell interim staff report.

“Border Czar Harris has yet to sit down with the media. When she finally does, will they ask her if she still thinks it ‘couldn’t be farther from the truth’ that terrorists are trying to invade the country?” a spokesperson with Make America Great Again PAC wrote in a statement.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.