Kamala Harris VP Pick Tim Walz Supports Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

Vice President Kamala Harris’s choice for running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is supportive of efforts to phase out fossil fuels, putting him on the same radical level as Harris, who was among the first to express strong support for the Green New Deal.

Walz is no different than his fellow climate radical counterparts, following the lead of California, where Harris served as senator. A 2019 article from the Star Tribune highlights Walz’s position at the time, announcing his state would adopt “stricter emissions standards for cars, trucks and SUVs.”

The outlet put it this way:

Minnesota will adopt stricter emissions standards for cars, trucks and SUVs, aligning itself with California in a battle with the Trump administration over energy conservation and air pollution.

“It just makes sense,” Walz said at the time. “It saves money on gas, it increases options and choices, reduces Minnesota’s carbon emissions and improves health.”

WATCH — MI Auto Worker: “America’s Done for” if Harris Wins:

In 2021, Minnesota, under Walz’s leadership, became the first state in the Midwest aiming to implement a plan to push electric vehicles (EVs) on consumers via “clean car” rules. Perhaps what is most telling is the fact that these so-called rules are based on far-left California’s model.

Walz, again, dismissed critics at the time, sarcastically asserting, “In the 14 other states [that adopted such rules], the sky did not fall.”

WATCH — CNBC’s Ross Sorkin: Walz VP Pick Shows Harris Will Govern from “Progressive Left Standpoint”:

“The car industry did not collapse,” Walz, who implemented the rues via executive authority, added.

Further, in 2023, Walz signed legislation forcing utility companies to move to total carbon-free energy by 2040.

This appears to be in alignment with California radical Harris, who has also been very open about prioritizing the left’s misguided “green” agenda over the economy and impact on the American people. In fact, Harris stood as a proud cosponsor of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) Green New Deal in 2019.

I’m proud to co-sponsor @AOC and @EdMarkey's Green New Deal. We must aggressively tackle climate change which poses an existential threat to our nation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 7, 2019

A memo providing further context to the legislation gained quite a bit of traction due to the absurdity of some of the statements and goals. One of those was providing economic security to those “unwilling” to work.

As Breitbart News reported:

While the legislation itself did not contain that line, according to the taking points distributed at the time, leftists hoped to build on the original New Deal by guaranteeing a variety of freebies, including “a job with a family-sustaining wage, family and medical leave, vacations, and retirement security,” a “high-quality education, including higher education and trade schools, and, perhaps most bizarrely, “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work [emphasis added]. This same memo claimed that the Green New Deal had momentum, with backing from 92 percent of Democrats. It then touted Harris as one of its ardent supporters.

Veiled under all these efforts is the reality of what these leftist lawmakers seek, as the Green New Deal largely exposed their actual agenda, which is nothing more than a far-left socialist wish list where the lawmakers hoped to “counteract systemic injustices.”

It should be noted that the Green New Deal, which Harris ardently supported, also called for a “full transition off fossil fuels and zero greenhouse gases” — something Walz would likely agree with, based on his history.

The memo added that it had a goal to get to net-zero rather than zero emissions in ten years because “we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”