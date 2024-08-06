The radical pro-Palestinian “uncommitted” movement — which urged Democratic voters to protest President Joe Biden’s support for Israel by casting non-Biden votes in state primaries — is celebrating Kamala Harris’s vice presidential candidate pick Tim Walz, as its leaders call for a complete arms embargo on the Jewish state.

In a post following Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’s announcement of her selection of Walz on Tuesday, the Uncommitted National Movement’s X social media account cited senior adviser Elianne Farhat in suggesting that Walz “has demonstrated a remarkable ability to evolve as a public leader, uniting Democrats diverse coalition to achieve significant milestones for Minnesota families of all backgrounds.”

"Governor Walz has demonstrated a remarkable ability to evolve as a public leader, uniting Democrats diverse coalition to achieve significant milestones for Minnesota families of all backgrounds." –@ElianneMJF, senior advisor Uncommitted https://t.co/mLzgNIn3Wz — Uncommitted National Movement 🌺 (@uncommittedmvmt) August 6, 2024

Noting that his “past positions as a Congressman may have conflicted with anti-war voters,” the movement expressed hope that Walz “can evolve on this issue as he has on others, such as shifting from an A to F rating from the NRA,” while reiterating its demand for an arms embargo on Israel.

Asma Nizami, the Minnesota organizer for the movement that also led the state’s primary vote campaign, sought to remind Americans that “Gaza is watching.”

“As you celebrate the VP pick, remember that Israel is torturing Palestinians and burning refugee camps and shooting missiles at entire neighborhoods,” she said, adding that “Our pressure now can save lives.”

As I always have to remind myself, I remind you all, Gaza is watching. As you celebrate the VP pick, remember that Israel is torturing Palestinians and burning refugee camps and shooting missiles at entire neighborhoods. Our pressure now can save lives. — Asma Nizami (@asmaresists) August 6, 2024

Political strategist Camonghne Felix, who has actively supported the uncommitted voter movement, insisted in a post shared by the Uncommitted National Movement that such voters have proved their power by challenging “compulsory” voting.

“Shoutouts to everyone who said that the uncommitted vote had no purpose and that vote-or-die compulsory participation is the only way to change the future of the party,” she wrote. “Looks like the ‘earn my vote’ girlies kinda ate.”

Shoutouts to everyone who said that the uncommitted vote had no purpose and that vote-or-die compulsory participation is the only way to change the future of the party. Looks like the “earn my vote” girlies kinda ate. https://t.co/NpaXH3Iaik — Camonghne Felix 🇻 (@CAMONGHNE) August 6, 2024

“If Not Now,” a Soros-backed anti-Israel group, stated that it is encouraged by Walz’s “unequivocal defense of the Uncommitted Movement,” while vowing to “keep the pressure” on him to support an arms embargo on the Jewish State.

As US Jews whose safety relies on a thriving democracy, we implore Gov. Walz to stand with us — not with Trump, Netanyahu, & the rest of the forces of slaughter, fascism, & apartheid — by rejecting AIPAC & supporting an arms embargo. We vow to keep the pressure on him to do so. pic.twitter.com/kdw8rE7kg9 — IfNotNow🔥✡️ (@IfNotNowOrg) August 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the far-left progressive RootsAction, which sponsors the vpUnity campaign opposing Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) on the 2024 Democratic ticket due to concerns he could undermine party unity crucial for defeating Trump, urged members of the Harris-Walz ticket to meet with the uncommitted movement’s Democratic campaign leaders as they visit key states.

In addition, the pro-Palestinian nonprofit Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) boasted that “Today was another sign of our collective power.”

“Together we can move the Democratic Party away from militarism and impunity for Israel’s war crimes, and toward peace, justice and equality for all people—including the Palestinian people,” the group wrote, adding that Harris has “taken a step in the right direction, but there is more work to do.”

Together we can move the Democratic Party away from militarism and impunity for Israel’s war crimes, and toward peace, justice and equality for all people—including the Palestinian people. @KamalaHarris has taken a step in the right direction, but there is more work to do. pic.twitter.com/kIdzZpDhOj — IMEU Policy Project (@imeupolicy) August 6, 2024

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris personally chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to be her vice presidential running mate for the White House in 2024.

When I called @Tim_Walz this morning to ask him to join our campaign, I shared my deep level of respect for him and the work we've done together. We're going to unify this country and we're going to win. Let's go get this done. pic.twitter.com/EcqZ497lyk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

Leaders of the “uncommitted” movement, which is led by anti-Israel activists, have insisted they are to be credited for having sidelined President Joe Biden in favor of Kamala Harris, as well as the vice president’s boycott of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional address last month.

The movement, which aims to reshape U.S. policy on Israel, has achieved significant wins, including 19 percent uncommitted votes in Minnesota’s Democratic primary, sending 11 delegates from just the North Star State to the Democratic National Convention.