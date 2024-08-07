Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket hurts Democrats in the Buckeye State, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said during a Monday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“First of all, we a have hometown guy, JD Vance, on the ticket, so that makes a huge difference — gives us a huge boost,” Moreno told host Mike Slater when asked how Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket affects Ohio politically.

WATCH — Bernie Moreno Discusses the Importance of Trump Picking JD Vance as His VP at RNC 2024:

M. Perdie, J. Knudsen / Breitbart News

“And then remember, Scranton Joe had some amount of credibility in the Midwest. A tiny, tiny bit. San Francisco Kamala — zero,” Moreno said, explaining that Harris “represents the exact left wing coastal elites that call us the Rust Belt, that call us flyover country.”

“We know that they look down on us, so absolutely she hurts the Democrats,” Moreno said, emphasizing that Ohioans do not want anything to do with San Francisco policies, pointing to Harris’s roots.

“The last thing Ohio wants is anything to do with San Francisco liberal policy. And she was the most liberal member of the United States Senate, she makes Joe Biden look moderate. She’s an absolute extremist. She’s out there with Bernie Sanders and AOC and the “Squad.” I mean, absolutely the opposite of Ohio values. I went to a county fair yesterday where they have 1,500 campsites — great community event. People like Kamala Harris would look at something of that and thumb their nose down at it and just don’t understand what Ohio values are. So believe me, she’s absolutely atrocious for the Democrats here in Ohio,” Moreno continued, emphasizing that Harris and those of her ilk “think that … we’re just stupid, we’re ignorant that we don’t know any better, which is why their policies are what they are.”

“They think they know how to live our lives better than we do. They want to tell us to drive electric vehicles. Can’t have gas stoves. … Kamala Harris wants to ban red meat. You say that to somebody in Ohio and they actually think you’re just insane,” he said, referencing a remark made in Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign, where she said she supported altering the government’s dietary guidelines to reduce the consumption of “red meat” and more broadly speaking, “banning certain behaviors.”

Ultimately, Harris and Democrats seek to federalize “everything,” Moreno said.

“They’ll grow the government to the point where the private sector is almost basically shut out. We’ve seen this movie before. It’s called Venezuela. I don’t think we want Venezuela to be what America becomes. They will absolutely crush American energy. She said she’s banning fracking. I’m going to be in eastern, southeastern Ohio today. You talk about banning fracking there. That’s basically half the economy in some of these places there. So that’s a total disaster. She’ll make it so that internal combustion engine cars are almost unattainable. She wants us all driving in a scooter to work and public transportation,” Moreno said, explaining that their end game is total dependence on the government.

LISTEN:

“You’ll see prices like you’ve never seen, because what they ultimately want is all of us, Mike, to be dependent on them. They want us all to be dependent on the federal government. Of course, the only people that actually hurts is the working class. The rich do very well when there’s an environment like what Kamala Harris is proposing,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.