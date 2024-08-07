A rally for Kamala Harris in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday reportedly ended in disaster with thousands stranded while certain staffers were brought to tears.

According to political scientist Josiah Lippincott, the rally ended with people being unable to find shuttles back to their cars, leaving them stranded.

“Complete chaos after the Detroit Kamala rally. It has been 2.5 hours and people are still unable to find shuttles back to their cars. Campaign staff has no idea what is happening. Rally was held near a UPS delivery center so dozens of trucks are mixed up with the buses. Tempers are high,” he noted.

A Kamala staffer also broke down into tears.

My bus was nearly in an accident pic.twitter.com/ntyZevq2pR — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

This is how the buses are turning around pic.twitter.com/ViMo6A6cDB — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

