Kamala Harris wants to abolish ICE, defund the police, and destroy the American economy, claims a devastating ad that cobbles together some of the Democratic Party nominee’s most egregious policy statements.

The ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) sends a clear signal that Republicans will hang Harris’s radical record around Democrats’ neck in down-ballot races across the country — and showcases how damning that record may be.

NRSC’s ad uses footage of Harris’s own words — often during interviews with traditionally friendly establishment media — interspersed with Harris’s trademark detached cackle.

The ad’s flurry of damning positions Harris has admitted to across the policy spectrum may explain why Harris has rejected all interview requests, not taking a single reporter question in 17 days and counting since taking over President Joe Biden’s — her boss — position atop the ticket.

The ad kicks off with a masked Harris kicking off a meeting by announcing her pronouns: “she/her.”

It does not get better for the presidential aspirant.

Perhaps most memorable is Harris’s bizarre deflection when asked why she has not been to the southern border despite being given the border security portfolio by President Joe Biden.

“We are going to the border, we’ve been to the border,” Harris told Lester Holt, who asked the vice president why she had not been to the border. When he pressed further on why she personally had not been, Harris perplexingly replied, “and I haven’t been to Europe.

The ad even includes Harris saying she thinks we should ban plastic straws.

Other Harris moments highlighted in the ad include:

Stammering when asked about the non-partisan GovTrack rating her the most liberal senator;

Promising, “We’re not gonna treat people who are undocumented who cross borders as criminals”;

Claiming, “We need to probably think about starting from scratch,” when asked about abolishing ICE;

Emphatically pledging universal health care to illegal immigrants, saying, “I am opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being public health, period.”

Harris’s position atop the ticket could further endanger red state incumbent Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Jon Tester (D-MT), as well as other vulnerable incumbents like Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

Brown and Tester will face Republicans Bernie Moreno and Tim Sheehy, respectively, in November. Casey will face Republican Dave McCormick.

The Senate map is favorable for Republicans, who are expanding the Senate battleground as Biden — now Harris — fumble and former President Donald Trump runs stronger than expected in states considered Democrat strongholds.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.