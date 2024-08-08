Donald Trump: The Base Is ‘75% of the Country’

The base is 75 percent of the country, extending far outside of the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Thursday.

Trump made the case while discussing why he did not pursue efforts to lock up former challenger Hillary Clinton, contending it would have divided the country. However, when the roles were reversed, Democrats did not act with grace, but went against Trump with everything they had.

“And she [Hillary Clinton] did a lot of very bad things. I’ll tell you what she was. She was pretty evil, but in terms of the country, and in terms of unifying the country, bringing it back, to have taken her and to have put her in jail … there were some pretty bad acts that she did. I think it would have been very bad for our country,” he said.

“And a lot of my people, a lot of the MAGA as they call them, but the base, and I think the base is — I think the base is 75 percent of the country, far beyond the Republican Party, because we’re a party of common sense,” Trump revealed, describing himself as a “person of common sense” as well.

“I want to have low taxes. I want to have strong borders. I want to have a strong military so that China and Russia — look, they’ve allowed China and Russia to do the impossible combined. Natural enemies, they always have been. Because China needs more land, and Russia has it. They’ve always been natural enemies and because of Obama — started with him, and then Biden, because he didn’t know what the hell he was doing — they’ve now become one force,” he said.

“And then now they’re adding Iran to it, and they’re adding North Korea to it, pretty powerful force. This is something that is unthinkable that they allowed to happen,” Trump added.

WATCH the press conference below: