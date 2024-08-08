Trump, at Press Conference, Calls Out ‘First Loser” Kamala Harris For Winning ‘No Votes’ En Route to Nomination

Former President Donald Trump attacked the way in which Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee during his remarks at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Thursday afternoon.

A reporter asked Trump to clarify what he meant when he had said on Truth Social that Harris’s ascent to replace President Joe Biden on the ticket was against the Constitution.

He replied:

We have a Constitution. It’s a very important document. And we live by it. She has no votes. And I’m very happy to run against her, I’m not complaining from that standpoint. And I hate to be defending [Biden], but he did not want to leave. He wanted to see if he could win. They said, “You’re not going to win,” after the debate, they said, “You’re not going to win. You can’t win. You’re out.” And at first they said it nicely, and he wasn’t leaving, and then — you know it better than anybody — right, so when you think about it, they said, at first, they were going to go back to another vote, they were going to go through a primary system, a quick primary system, which it would have to be, and then it all disappeared. And they just picked a person that was the first out. She was the first loser. OK, so — We call her the “first loser.” She was the first loser when, during the primary system, during the Democrat primary system. She was the first one to quit. And she quit. She had no votes, no support, and she was a bad debater, by the way. Very bad debater. And that’s not the thing I’m looking forward to, but she was a bad debater. She did, obviously did a bad job. She never made it to Iowa. Then, for some reason, and I know he regrets it — you do, too — he picked her, and she turned on him, too. She was working with the people that wanted him out. But the fact that you can be, get no votes, lose in the primary system — in other words, you had fourteen or fifteen people, she was the first one out — and that you can then be picked to run for president? It seems, to me, actually unconstitutional. Perhaps it’s not.

Harris has not held a press conference or an interview in 18 days since becoming a presidential candidate.

Trump described Harris as “worse than Biden” though “not as smart.”

