LISTEN: Tim ‘Mind Your Own Damn Business’ Walz Ran COVID Snitch Line

Minnesota Gov. Tom Walz has been repeating the line “mind your own damn business” on the campaign trail, referring to abortion. But Walz, who believes that socialism is another word for “neighborliness,” set up a “snitch” line during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging people to inform on their neighbors if they were violating his draconian stay-at-home orders, as he abused his “emergency” powers.

Samples of the audio have been preserved:

Actual phone recording of Tim Walz’s Orwellian COVID snitch hotline.

Even more shocking, Minnesota Governor Walz kept the hotline operational till June 2022 for reasons that remain unanswered. (h/t @cicero_mn) pic.twitter.com/p8HQTYdFrz — Chabria (@ShivenChabria) August 6, 2024

Far from “mind your own damn business,” Walz encouraged Minnesota residents to turn each other in, like East German Stasi agents.

A few excerpts from Walz’s Covid snitch line, just in case you forgot how insane that was. pic.twitter.com/GXoNPRpOhO — Nick Majerus (@njmajerus) August 6, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis noted the difference between how Florida treated people, and how Minnesota treated people:

“Why did you set up a snitch hotline for neighbors to report on their neighbors for violating your draconian COVID restrictions?” DeSantis asked. “That’s not minding your own damn business, that’s government overreach!”

DeSantis noted that Walz also imposed vaccine mandates on state employees, arguably violating constitutional rights to privacy.

