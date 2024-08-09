Embattled Democrat vice presidential pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepted praise from then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in 2007 for service “on the battlefield,” despite never serving in combat.

In a video clip resurfaced by Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross on Friday, Pelosi is heard saying, “We all appreciate his service … on the battlefield.”

CRAZY NANCY: “We all appreciate his service … on the battlefield.” WALZ: “Thank you, Madam Speaker.” (Walz, who has repeatedly lied about his service, was never “on the battlefield.”)pic.twitter.com/WbSuBuR8x9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2024

Walz, who is currently facing numerous allegations of lying about his military rank and service, responded to her, “Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

Walz has claimed to be a “retired command sergeant major” as recently as 2018, but was actually a retired master sergeant, which is one rank below.

He has also claimed that he carried weapons “in war,” when he has admitted that he has never served in combat.

He has also claimed to be an Operation Enduring Freedom veteran, despite never serving in Afghanistan.

He is also facing accusations from fellow veterans who knew him that he retired to avoid a deployment to Iraq, which his supporters have disputed.

He filed to run for Congress in February 2005, and acknowledged in March 2005 that he would likely be deployed to Iraq, pledging to go if called on.

However, he retired in May 2005, relinquishing his rank as a sergeant major for retirement, since at that time he had not completed the training and requirements to retire as one.

Nonetheless, he has since claimed on multiple occasions to be retired “command sergeant major.”

The Harris-Walz campaign has not addressed Walz’s false claims and allegations directly, instead, casting aspersion on Marine veteran and Republican presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) for bringing up the allegations.

