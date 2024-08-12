Trump: ‘A Lot of People Just Don’t Have the Money’ for Groceries

Former President Donald Trump spoke about how “a lot of people” do not have the funds to be able to afford “a whole cart” of groceries.

“We’ve got to get the prices down,” Trump told Elon during a live interview on X. “You know, when I look at bacon costing four or five times more than it did a few years ago. When you look at some of the food products in grocery stores, people know — they can’t believe it. They used to be able to buy a whole cart, and today, a lot of people just don’t have the money. They go in and they can’t buy anything.”

During the interview, Trump also spoke about how people in the country “can’t buy groceries because they don’t have enough money.”

“The election’s coming, and the people want to hear about the economy and the fact that they can’t buy groceries because they don’t have enough money to buy groceries,” Trump said. “The inflation has killed them, food prices are up 50, 60, even 100 percent in some cases.”

Under the Biden administration, grocery prices have increased. In 2021, the prices for food increased by 6.3 percent, and 10.4 percent in 2022, according to TheStreet. In 2023, the increase in food prices “slowed” to 2.7 percent.

The outlet noted that supply chain issues, increasing production costs, and higher demand were some of the factors behind food prices increasing.