Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 594: Former Member of Tim Walz’s Battalion on the True Story of Walz’s ‘Stolen Valor’

Tom Behrends, a retired command sergeant major with the Minnesota National Guard who served with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the “stolen valor” accusations against Walz. Behrends has the inside story on what really happened because he was there. You won’t want to miss this revealing and emotional interview.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.