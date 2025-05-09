Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Dior, Bespoke Hervé Pierre to Unveil Barbara Bush Postage Stamp

First Lady Melania Trump embodied quiet luxury in the East Room of the White House this week while unveiling a United States Postal Service (USPS) stamp honoring former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Joined by Barbara Bush’s daughter, Dorothy Bush Koch, Melania Trump praised the former first lady’s “unwavering conviction, dignity, and deep loyalty to her loved ones have left an indelible mark on our hearts and history.”

For the occasion, Mrs. Trump chose a white cashmere top under an oversized virgin wool and silk grain de poudre blazer from Christian Dior, retailing for $4,500.

Along with Christian Louboutin’s 100mm Kate pumps, which retail for $845, Mrs. Trump paired the Dior blazer with a bespoke leather pencil skirt from her stylist and fashion confidant Hervé Pierre.

Pierre has made several versions of the chic leather pencil skirt for Mrs. Trump, who has worn the garment in shades of purple, brown, orange, and ivory.

Wearing a custom piece from Pierre also honors the tradition of the Office of the First Lady as the French-American designer has dressed former First Ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama.

