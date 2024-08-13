CNN Runs Hit Piece on JD Vance over Company He Left 3 Years Ago

CNN has run a hit piece against Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) over the fate of a company he has not been directly involved with for more than three years.

The article describes the rise and fall of AppHarvest, an agricultural startup in eastern Kentucky. Vance helped bail the company out when he was involved in venture capital. The company later went public — a mark of success.

Vance left his role in the company in 2021 to run for Senate.

Last year, the company declared bankruptcy, and workers now say that working conditions were poor. But there is no direct connection between those problems and Vance’s involvement, as CNN admits near the end of the article.

“Vance was not named in any of the lawsuits. He left the company’s board in April 2021 and ran for the Senate, though at that time he still had more than $100,000 invested in the company, according to disclosures. His VC firm, Narya, also continued to express public support for the company,” CNN reported.

The article is the latest sign of political bias and desperation within the mainstream media, as they attempt to attack President Donald Trump and his running mate, who have private sector experience that their Democratic rivals lack.

Graphic showing how Trump, Vance, Harris, and Tim Walz have spend their adult lives. Striking that the Democratic ticket has literally no private sector experience. pic.twitter.com/IntZb6eLKT — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 12, 2024

The New York Times ran a story on Monday reporting that a charter jet that Trump had used recently when his own plane had mechanical problems once belonged to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The jet was provided by a charter company and there was no indication as to who the previous owner had been.

