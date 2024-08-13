Exclusive — Donald Trump: Kamala Harris Will Not Sit with Any Real Journalists, Only ‘a Soft Democrat Interview’

PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News that his general election opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, will not agree to an actual real interview at all during the campaign, only “a soft Democrat interview” with someone like ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Asked during an hourlong interview at his luxurious seaside resort and club Mar-a-Lago to react to Harris telling reporters that she would schedule an interview by the end of August, Trump said she would only sit down with someone who would ask her easy questions and not someone who would press her on the issues for real.

Trump compared it to how post-debate outgoing Democrat President Joe Biden went to Stephanopoulos — whom Trump calls “Slapadopoulos” — for an easy interview. Stephanopoulos, before he went to work for ABC, of course, worked as a top adviser for former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

“She’ll go to a soft Democrat interview like Biden did — he went to Slapadopoulos,” Trump said. “That was the softest interview. I saw him go after Byron Donalds, who’s fantastic. It was vicious the way he went after him. Byron handled it like a fly on your back, just shoved him aside — Byron is very good. Did you see that interview? The viciousness and the way he handled Biden — it was like he was trying to answer the questions for him.”

Harris has done zero interviews since she became the presumptive Democrat nominee for president after Biden’s exit from the race. She has also only agreed to one debate, which is going to be on ABC News — though Trump has agreed to that one and two others, one on Fox News and another on NBC News.

Trump, though, told Breitbart News that he doubts Harris even wants to do one debate.

“She doesn’t want to do one debate, either,” Trump said.

More from Trump’s latest exclusive interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.