Social media users on Thursday noted that the Kamala Harris campaign website lists a multitude of pronouns for job applicants.

When one visits the site and clicks on the “Work with Us” tab, they are brought to a list of open jobs within the Harris campaign umbrella. When one applies for a certain job, they are then given the choice of the following pronouns:

He/Him She/Her They/Them Xe/Xem Ze/Hir Ey/Em Hir/hir Fae/Faer Hu/hu

The site also lets people opt to choose their name or list a “Custom” pronoun, which theoretically opens the application to thousands of options. People on social media began sharing screenshots of the application process.

Kamala Harris has more pronouns (9) than policies (0) on her website. pic.twitter.com/37c3kScBFG — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) August 15, 2024

As Breitbart News previously reported, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, current VP pick for Harris, previously signed a law that “strips parental protections from out-of-state teenagers and children who claim to want irreversible transgender medical treatment in Minnesota.”

“He also signed laws that install tampon-dispensing machines in K-12 schools to broadcast the state’s claim that teenage girls can choose their legal sex, and also a law that allows pedophilia to be someday legally protected under existing state anti-discrimination laws,” it noted.

President Donald Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the selection of Tim Walz sent a message endorsing radical policy positions.

“As a woman, I think there is no greater threat to our health than leaders who support gender-transition surgeries for young minors, who support putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools,” Karoline Leavitt said. “Those are radical policies that Tim Walz supports.”

