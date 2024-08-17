Planned Parenthood to Offer Free Vasectomies, Abortions During DNC

A Planned Parenthood clinic will be offering people free vasectomies and abortions during the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which is set to be held next week in Chicago.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (PPGR), the Chicago Abortion Fund, and The Wieners Circle will be “providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion” at Planned Parenthood Great Rivers’ mobile health clinic, PPGR announced in a post on X.

According to the New York Times, the mobile health clinic will be set up “blocks away” from the DNC.

PPGR, which is part of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, is described as being “the leading provider, educator, and protector of sexual and reproductive health care in the St. Louis region, Missouri Ozarks, and beyond,” according to the website for Planned Parenthood Great Rivers.

“Here we come, Chicago! Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment.”

Here we come, Chicago! Ὡ Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment. Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

The Wieners Circle, which features items on its menu such as a, “Char Burger,” and hot dogs, wrote that “all patients at the mobile health clinic will get a free hot dog coupon” on them.

“We’re happy to support all reproductive health decisions, it’s up to you – NOT the government,” The Wieners Circle wrote in their post. “All patients at the mobile health clinic will get a free hot dog coupon on us.”

We’re happy to support all reproductive health decisions, it’s up to you – NOT the government. All patients at the mobile health clinic will get a free hot dog coupon on us 🌭 https://t.co/4WDjwqXkBz — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) August 15, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats have been advocating for abortion access for women since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, returning the issue to the states.

In Harris’s first campaign advertisement for president, she highlighted things like abortion rights and transgender pride.

Harris has also previously visited several states, such as Nevada and Florida, as she has advocated for abortions.

Democrats such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden have claimed that if elected president, former President Donald Trump would institute a national abortion ban.

In April, Trump clarified in a video on Truth Social that the issue of abortion was about “the will of the people,” which should be left up to the states to decide, “Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases, your religion or your faith.”