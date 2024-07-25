Kamala Harris’s First Campaign Ad Touts Abortion, Trans Pride, Trump Lawfare, and Beyoncé

The Harris for President campaign launched its first official video Thursday. The drop came less than a week after the defenestration of President Joe Biden was completed and Kamala Harris anointed in his place.

The ad titled “We Choose Freedom” first aired on her social media channels and touts her as a “peacemaker” as opposed to the “fear and chaos” inferred on her opponent.

It opens with various images of Harris smiling behind a podium, the word Kamala echoing along with the word Harris. The American flag is also a feature, so too the pride flags in the footage which are “Progress Pride” flags with trans colors.

The soundtrack is the beginning of Beyoncé’s song Freedom, to which Harris reportedly entered and exited her first speech to campaign staffers when she confirmed the demise of Biden and her elevation in his place.

Harris provides the narration for the entire promotional clip. It crosses a broad range of leftist narratives from abortion to trans pride, alongside lawfare targeting former President Donald Trump.

Watch Below:

New this morning: Here is the first video of Vice President @KamalaHarris’ presidential campaign, featuring Beyonce’s song, “Freedom,” that Harris has walked out to at her first few events. pic.twitter.com/M56YgKALtC — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 25, 2024

The Guardian reports before the ad aired, Beyoncé was reported to have given Harris permission to use the song.

While the singer has not explicitly endorsed Harris, the song permission will be viewed as tacit endorsement.

Beyoncé has long lent her support to the Democrats. She performed at Obama’s second inauguration, in support of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and endorsed the 2000 Biden-Harris ticket, the outlet points out.