A Trump supporter claims that she was prevented from entering the New York Mets stadium while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, and labeled it “political discrimination.”

Aura Moody explained to the New York Post that she, and her friend Taisha had been wearing MAGA hats and had gotten past the security checkpoint when they were informed they could not enter the Mets stadium, known as Citi Field. The ladies were informed by an employee that the hats were “too political.”

Moody and her friend were instructed to put the hats back in their car after the stadium worker informed them they were not allowed to place them in their bags.

“The United States of America is no longer the vehicle of freedom and tolerance,” Moody told the outlet. “I am living under a communist regime where our freedoms are trampled upon….that was the first thought that came to my mind.”

Moody and her friend, who serve on the board of the Queens Village Republican Club, had arrived at the game separately from other people from the Republican club, according to the outlet.

The New York Republican pointed out that if she had been wearing a hat supporting President Joe Biden or Black Lives Matter, staffers at the stadium “would have let” her inside without an issue.

“We are conservative people, we believe in tolerance,” Moody told the outlet. “If I was wearing a BLM, Biden, Harris hat, they would have let me go through.”

Moody added that after they had placed the MAGA hats back in the car, they discovered that “at least eight” people in their group were wearing MAGA hats.

“When I got into the venue, I did see at least eight MAGA hats,” Moody told the outlet.

One of Moody’s friends jumped to her defense in a Facebook post, asking people if this was “the America” they wanted to live in:

This is my friend Aura. She is one of the NY City teachers who was terminated for refusing to get the covid vaccine. On Wednesday night, she attended the NY Mets game at Citi Field with a group of people from the Queens Village Republican Club. After she passed through security, she was about to have her ticket scanned when she was stopped by a Mets employee. She was told that she could not enter the stadium because she was wearing a red baseball cap with the words “Make America Great Again”. We all know what that means. After Aura informed the employee that she had a first amendment right to wear the cap, she was told that she had to go back to her car and leave her cap there if she wanted to attend the ballgame. Aura argued for a brief period but her friends wanted to get in to see the game she returned to her car and left the cap there. She also spoke to a supervisor and has filed a complaint. Folks, I honestly don’t give a s**t if you despise Donald Trump. That is NOT what this is about!!! Is this the America that you want to live in?

This is my friend Aura. She is one of the NY City teachers who was terminated for refusing to get the covid vaccine. On… Posted by Christopher Joseph on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Moody has described the incident as “political discrimination,” and went on to attempt to file several complaints with employees at the stadium, according to the outlet.

The Mets reportedly issued a statement that the employee had been “mistaken” about the attire policy at the stadium, and that it was “reaching out” to apologize to Moody, according to the outlet.

“A Mets employee was mistaken about our attire policy,” the team told the outlet. “We are reaching out to Aura Moody to apologize and invite her back to the ballpark.”