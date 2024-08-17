Trump Supporters Turn Out in Massive Numbers for Rally in Wilkes-Barre

Supporters of former President Donald Trump turned out in massive numbers for his rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Video footage posted to X appeared to show a massive crowd of people inside the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Mohegan Sun Arena is reported to have 8,000 seats and a capacity of roughly 10,000 people for events such as concerts.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival at the rally, the crowd could be heard chanting, “We want Trump!”

Other video footage posted to X also showed a packed arena with what appeared to be a massive crowd.

Vendors and rally-goers were reported to have started setting up in the parking lot of the arena on Friday ahead of Trump’s rally the next day, according to PAhomepage.