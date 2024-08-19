Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul Ignores New York Migrant Crisis in DNC Speech

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) ignored the state’s continuing migrant crisis, which record levels of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border spurred, during her speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday.

Hochul, who opened her speech by mentioning her Irish immigrant roots, did not mention the hits that New York’s housing, social services, and finances have taken as a result of waves of migrants to the state since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in early January 2021.

Since the spring of 2022, more than 210,000 migrants have arrived in New York City with almost 64,000 of them still living on the taxpayer’s dime in migrant hotels and shelters set up by Mayor Eric Adams (D).

WATCH: Migrants Waiting for Entry to Roosevelt Hotel

Emma-Jo Morris / Breitbart News

Adams is currently looking to close one such migrant shelter following a string of violence at the facility. In one case, three migrant men were charged with manslaughter after allegedly stabbing another migrant at the shelter.

In June, a migrant from Ecuador was arrested after allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in broad daylight in a New York City park.

In August, New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers raided the migrant shelter in a search of contraband, including guns and deadly drugs.

The cost to New Yorkers, already some of the most tax-burdened Americans, is piling up quickly. The latest figures from Adams’ office show that the migrant crisis will cost New Yorkers an estimated $12 billion by Fiscal Year 2025.

WATCH — NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Migrant Crisis Will Destroy New York City

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.