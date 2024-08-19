Democrats have given 200 social media influencers special “creator credentials” for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) taking place in Chicago this week.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is reportedly collaborating with social media influencers in order to reach younger voters who may get their news from social media apps such as X, TikTok, or Instagram, according to CNBC News.

While influencers have been given credentials to attend the convention, influencers will not be paid and are responsible for their own transportation and accommodations during the week.

Cayana Mackey-Nance, who serves as the Director of Digital Strategy for the Democratic National Convention Committee explained to CNBC that by inviting influencers to the convention, it will “multiply” the party’s “reach.”

“Bringing creators to our convention will multiply our reach and ensure that everyone can witness democracy in action,” Mackey-Nance explained.

Influencers who attend the convention will be provided with “exclusive access to the week’s agenda and guests.” The convention will also feature a “raised platform on the convention floor” where social media influencers can “produce content, take selfies” and interview people attending the convention, according to the outlet.

One content creator attending the convention, Elizabeth Booker Houston told the outlet that influencers were “being given” an opportunity that not only respected “the professionalism and the skills of journalists,” but acknowledged that “content creators” bring stuff to the table.

“We are just being given a separate opportunity, that respects the professionalism and the skills of journalists, while also acknowledging that content creators do have something to bring to the table, and have their own unique, special skill set,” Houston told the outlet.

Houston explained that to take into account the cost of transportation and housing accomodations during the week, some influencers had received sponsorships from advertisers.

During the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, almost 100 influencers attended the convention, according to Axios.

President Joe Biden recently invited over 100 social media influencers to the White House in order to talk about topics such as mental health and pay equity.