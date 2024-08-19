Divisive Hillary Clinton Basks in Donald Trump Attacks, Bizarrely Claims ‘We Have Him on the Run Now’

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was unable to offer an ultra-positive tone of unity during her Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech on Monday, as she quickly devolved into a divisive tone throughout her address, bizarrely asserting, at one point, that Democrats have former President Donald Trump “on the run now.”

During her speech in Chicago, Illinois, Clinton bragged about Vice President Kamala Harris’s prosecutorial record, asserting that she “locked up murderers and drug traffickers,” when in reality, she was lenient toward violent crime. As Breitbart News detailed:

As former Breitbart News White House correspondent Charlie Spiering wrote in his book on Harris, Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House, Harris was lenient toward cop killers, murderers, and gun offenders, and botched a thousand drug cases tainted by faulty evidence, but she was tough on parents of truant children. She even “made a public show of using her authority to strike fear into the hearts of public-school-attending families,” Spiering recalled.

In contrast, Clinton said Trump “fell asleep at his own trial, and, when he woke up, he made his own kind of history. The first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” referring to the controversial New York business records trial. It should be noted that Clinton made no mention of her various scandals, including her mishandling classified information scandal or preserving government documents, just to name a few. Instead, she basked in cheers of “lock him up!”

“I know what it takes, and I can tell you, as commander-in-chief, Kamala won’t disrespect our military and our veterans,” Clinton said, likely subtly referencing the thoroughly debunked “suckers” and “losers” Atlantic story.

“She reveres our Medal of Honor recipients. She won’t be sending love letters to dictators,” she said, jabbing Trump again before continuing her divisive speech, asserting that Harris “cares about kids and families” and “cares about America” while Trump does not.

“Donald only cares about himself. On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that still guide her: Kamala Harris for the people,” Clinton said.

“That is something that Donald Trump will never understand,” she claimed. “So, it is no surprise, is it, that he is lying about Kamala’s record. He’s mocking her name and her laugh — sounds familiar.”

Then, Clinton claimed that Democrats “have him on the run now.”

She failed to explain how, exactly, they have Trump on the run.

“So, for the next 78 days, we need to work harder than we ever have. We need to beat back the dangers that Trump and his allies pose to the rule of law and our way of life,” Clinton said, failing to strike a tone of unity throughout any of the speech.