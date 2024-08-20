Vice President Kamala Harris has not fixed anything in the three and a half years she has been in office with President Biden and has certainly not been tough on crime, Deputy Director of Communications for former President Donald Trump’s campaign Caroline Sunshine said, setting the record straight during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater mentioned some of the lines Hillary Clinton touted about Harris during her DNC speech Monday night, as she described Harris as a strong, tough-on-crime prosecutor who put murderers and drug traffickers in jail.

“Oh, is that why she hasn’t done any of that the last three and a half years,” Sunshine responded, pointing to Harris’s track record in California.

“She had quite a different record. But look at the last three and a half years in this country. Do you think anybody thinks Kamala Harris is tough on crime? This is a woman who helped raise funds to bail out the people that burned our cities and tried to tear down our statues thinking it would solve racism, all the way back when we had the George Floyd riots going on — and they were riots, not protests,” Sunshine stressed.

Harris has also dropped the ball on illegal immigration — a crime committed against the entire country.

“Do you think anybody thinks for a second if the woman that has allowed upwards of 10 million illegal immigrants, 30 tons of fentanyl and 360 names off the terror watch list is tough on crime?” she asked. “Absolutely not.”

“The only people that believe that are the liberal mainstream media journalists that never pop out of their CNN green rooms at the DNC. But I can tell you where President Trump and JD Vance are this week, which is everywhere else — Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona. Nobody buys that for a minute, and that’s why outside back in reality, outside of Chicago, out here in reality, Mike, we’re seeing President Trump lead in all the polls,” she said, explaining that if people actually look at the issues most important to Americans, Trump leads by “a pretty wide margin.”

“Obviously, those issues we know are immigration, inflation, the economy, but also crime, and nobody buys for a second … There’s not enough Hollywood celebrity treatment in the world. There’s not enough money you could light on fire with ads in the world to make anybody believe that Kamala Harris is tough on crime,” Sunshine said.

“She’s weak, failed and dangerously liberal, particularly on that issue,” she added.

