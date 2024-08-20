Fact Check: Schumer Falsely Claims Trump ‘Invited a White Supremacist to Mar-a-Lago

CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump “even invited a white supremacist to Mar-a-Lago.”

VERDICT: FALSE. Trump never invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who tagged along to a dinner with Kanye West in 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) accused Trump of antisemitism during a speech to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday night — and ignored the antisemitism of the radical anti-Israel protesters in the streets outside, whom President Joe Biden had praised the night before, saying they “have a point.”

Along the way, Schumer claims that Trump invited a white supremacist to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, referring to Nick Fuentes.

Breitbart News fact-checked this claim recently, when ABC News’ Jonathan Karl falsely claimed that Trump had never denounced Fuentes.

As Breitbart News noted:

Kanye West — who had only just begun to expose the depths of his own antisemitic views — attended [a dinner at Mar-a-Lago], and brought Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist not well known beyond the murkier corners of the Internet (he had been banned from many platforms), and unknown to Trump at the time. … As Breitbart News’ Matt Boyle reported in December 2022, Trump said that Fuentes and those who share his views had no place in the “America First” movement or within the Republican Party. To quote from Boyle’s interview: At the start of the interview, Breitbart News asked him, as the leader of the party and the movement, whether the views of Fuentes have any place in the GOP or the America First movement. “No, they don’t,” Trump replied plainly.

Schumer did not denounce the protesters outside the convention. Nor did he criticize President Biden for flattering them. And he never mentioned the word “Israel,” or noted the extremist nature of anti-Israel sentiment in his party.

