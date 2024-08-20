Rapper Lil Jon Makes Appearance at Democratic National Convention

Rapper Lil Jon made an appearance during the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday.

Video footage posted to X showed the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, making an appearance during the roll call for Georgia.

When asked how Georgia delegates were casting their votes, music began to play and lights appeared over the rapper, who shouted, “Yeah!”

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here today to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president,” the rapper said.

The rapper, who is known for his song, “Turn Down For What,” could be seen singing the song and dancing around on the floor of the convention.

“Everybody get your hands up, [ey], everybody get your hands up, [ey],” the rapper sang. “Everybody get your hands up, now say, ‘We’re not going back, we’re not going back, we’re not going back, we’re not going back. VP Harris.”

The rapper’s appearance at the convention comes ahead of speeches from speakers such as Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former President Barack Obama, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).