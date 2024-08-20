Schumer Blames Trump for Antisemitism; Fails to Mention Israel or DNC Protests

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) falsely accused former President Donald Trump of antisemitism but failed to mention the antisemites in the streets outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Schumer, who often described himself as Israel’s “guardian” in the Senate, did not mention Israel once during his speech. Nor did he mention the thousands 0f anti-Israel protesters who marched on the convention this week, some of whom paraded Hamas flags through Chicago’s streets or invaded Jewish events alongside the convention.

He said that he was wearing a “blue square” to stand up to antisemitism “and all hate,” but he has not held a single hearing about antisemitism — despite being, as he claimed, the country’s highest-ranking Jewish elected official.

There has been a historic rise of antisemitism under Biden-Harris-Schumer’s watch and “the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history” has refused to take any meaningful action to counter antisemitism and protect Jewish students. Not a single hearing has been… https://t.co/ZQK8RgYACR — David Milstein (@davidamilstein) August 21, 2024

Schumer then went on to accuse Trump of antisemitism, falsely accusing him of inviting a “white supremacist to Mar-a-Lago.” (Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist in question, tagged along, uninvited, to a dinner with Kanye West, and Trump did not know who Fuentes was. Trump later denounced Fuentes in an interview with Breitbart News.)

The fact that Schumer declined the opportunity to stand up for Israel leaves the “praise Israel” challenge by the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) unanswered.

The RJC has offered to donate 1,800 trees to be planted in Israel for each speaker at the Democratic National Convention who praises Israel. On two nights thus far, therehave been none.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.