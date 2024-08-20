Ted Cruz Warns of Media Cover-Up as Anti-Israel Protests Dominate DNC in Chicago

Chicago will be overwhelmed by violent and chaotic protests during the Democratic National Convention, according to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who warned that the mainstream media would downplay the unrest and instead emphasize Vice President Kamala Harris’s “joyful” campaign to maintain a favorable narrative for the Democrats.

Citing the New York Post, Cruz noted that the DNC in Chicago will be “overrun” by a series of large-scale protests, with approximately 100,000 protesters both inside and outside the event, as dissenters prepare to voice their opposition to various causes, including U.S. support for Israel.

However, despite the expected chaos, Cruz insisted that the corporate media will choose to ignore the protests, instead focusing on the “joy” surrounding the Harris-Walz ticket.

Expressing skepticism over how the media will handle the protests, the Texas senator drew parallels to the 1968 Democratic Convention, where media coverage of violent protests contributed to Richard Nixon’s eventual landslide victory.

“I think the corporate [media] took that lesson and this time I think you could literally have people lighting Chicago on fire,” he said, poking fun at how frequently the term “joy” is used there. “And much like CNN did during the Black Lives Matter-Antifa protests, they’ll put chyrons on — ‘a mostly peaceful protest,’ and then cut back to joy.”

You cannot make this up… A CNN reporter is standing in front of a building engulfed in flames and CNN's chyron reads: "FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING" pic.twitter.com/4OHvKnh63u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

Violent pro-Palestinian protests outside the DNC in Chicago were indeed labeled “mostly peaceful” by the Chicago Tribune on Monday, despite several arrests and clashes with police over breached security barriers.

Democrats describe rioters who have breached multiple layers of Secret Service protection including pulling down two layers of fencing as "MOSTLY PEACEFUL". Why didn't they describe the J6 rioters that way.

h/t @WendellHusebo pic.twitter.com/ZuRls7sTeY — @amuse (@amuse) August 20, 2024

The matter comes as several pro-Palestinian protests have been scheduled throughout the week of the convention.

Joe Biden says the anti-Israel protestors “Have a point.” And Kamala Harris says they “Are showing exactly what the human emotion should be.” The protestors in their own words: https://t.co/TzPxQSgpo6 — RJC (@RJC) August 20, 2024

President Joe Biden has acknowledged the demonstrators outside the DNC, stating they “have a point” while refusing to mention Israel or its victims. The protesters, some of whom displayed antisemitic symbols and slogans, rallied against Biden and his administration.