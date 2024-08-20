‘Mostly Peaceful’: Chicago Tribune Lauds Protests Outside the DNC Despite Multiple Arrests

The pro-Palestinian protests outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, were “mostly peaceful,” the Chicago Tribune proclaimed in a Monday headline despite multiple arrests being made.

The headline echoed a CNN chyron from the 2020 cycle: “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting.” This line came during a report that showed a building engulfed in flames amid violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said it arrested four people for breaching a heavy security fence surrounding the convention.

Numerous pro-Hamas protesters demonstrated with vulgarities outside the convention on Sunday and Monday. The police presence was enormous.

“Quit your job! Quit your job!” some chanted as they attempted to penetrate the perimeter. “CPD, KKK, IDF…they’re all the same,” others shouted.