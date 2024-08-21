Exclusive — Jill Stein: Democrat Party “Coronated” Kamala Harris

Jill Stein, the Green Party’s presidential candidate, told Breitbart News that the Democrat Party “coronated” Vice President Kamala Harris as its nominee without a “single vote cast for her.”

“Kamala Harris has not given a single interview, has never been in a debate, and has not had a single vote cast for her, but she has been, basically, coronated to be half of the…elections, and we think that American voters are sick and tired of being thrown under the bus on jobs and lousy wages and…housing that’s way too expensive, rent that’s too damn high, health care that’s absolutely unaffordable,” Stein told Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie.

She continued, “We are tired of basically funding the billionaires who are making out like bandits while everyday working people don’t have a fighting chance. And it’s not getting better under this system. It’s actually getting worse by leaps and bounds. So, if you want to hear about a people-powered candidate that doesn’t take that money so we have the unique liberty to actually stand up for what it is that everyday working people want…”

Stein also called the Democrat Party the “Anti-Democratic Party” because Democrats are “pulling out all of the stops” to prevent her from getting her name on the ballot.

“I think we need to rename the Democratic Party. It’s actually the ‘Anti-Democratic Party,’ and I have trouble with both of the organized parties — I wouldn’t leave Republicans out of this either — but focusing on the Democrats here, they are pulling out all of the stops to basically shut down political competition,” Stein remarked.

“Isn’t that [political competition] what democracy is supposed to be about?” she asked rhetorically.