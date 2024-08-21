Kamala Harris Doesn’t Have a Policy Page, So Trump Created One For Her

CHICAGO, Illinois — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has launched a website describing Vice President Kamala Harris’s policies — since her own presidential campaign has yet to include any on her own campaign site.

More than four weeks after she joined the presidential race, following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee has yet to list any policies on her site, though she has announced a few economic policies.

Tired of waiting, the Trump campaign created kamala2024policies.com, which describes Harris’s policies — as the Trump campaign sees them.

“order Czar Kamala Harris opened the southern border to illegal alien criminals and deadly fentanyl, and as vice president, was the tie-breaking vote for far-left spending bills that raised taxes and sent prices skyrocketing for families across the country,” the website explains.

“While Harris has tried to rewrite history on her extreme record, she can’t hide from her promises to set murderers free, dismantle America’s border security, raise costs with massive spending bills, bring back the Green New Deal Scam, eliminate private health insurance, and more.”

There are nine sections, as follows:

Fighting to Set Murderers Free

More “Bidenomics”—it’s “Working,” Rising Costs are Nothing to Worry About!

More Taxes to Ensure the Middle-Class Pays Their “Fair Share”

Abolish Borders

Bring Back the Green New Deal

Kamala Believes in Freedom for Individuals Associated with Violent Behavior. (Formally Referred to as Violent Criminals)

Ending “Wrongheaded Thinking” That More Police Mean Safer Communities

Eliminate Private Health Insurance

Give Social Security and Medicare to Illegal Aliens

The policies are based on Harris’s own past positions, not just during her four years as Biden’s deputy, but also during her failed 2019 presidential campaign (she did not make it into 2020), and her two years as a U.S. Senator, when she was rated as further left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The Trump campaign unveiled the website during the Democratic National Convention, during which Democrats have been reluctant to talk about specific policies.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.