Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) nuked Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that she was avoiding the press because she “can’t answer” questions about why she has supported certain policies.

During a campaign stop in Georgia on Thursday, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked Vance if he thought it was “time” for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Harris to “do a press conference” or take part in an “interview with the media.”

Vance explained that, just as how “a lot” of “less important” jobs in the nation require candidates to take part in an interview before they get the job or a promotion, you should have to “interview” for the job of the president or vice president of the United States.

“Do you think that it’s time for Governor Walz and Kamala Harris to actually do a press conference and do an interview with the media?” Boyle asked Vance.

“I think it’s time. Don’t you all?” Vance answered.

JUST IN: JD Vance TORCHES Kamala Harris for dodging press conferences. "Kamala Harris is asking the American people for a promotion, but she refuses to actually talk to them before it. Think about it. Every single event that Kamala Harris does, she's got a teleprompter in front… pic.twitter.com/BRnmxeFPi2 — As4Me&MyHouse (@4Me_N_MyHouse) August 22, 2024

“It is such a cool thing to be able to run as Donald Trump’s running mate,” Vance explained. “And, to be able to ask these wonderful people to be their vice president of the United States. It’s an amazing honor, aside from being a dad to those three babies, and a husband to my wife. The greatest honor of my entire life is standing up here and being able to run to be the next Vice President of the United States.”

Vance added that, while running to be vice president was “an awesome thing” and “cool thing,” he was “asking” the American people to vote for him to be the “vice president of the most powerful nation in the world,” and that candidates wanting that type of job should “interview for that job.”

“I am asking you all for something that is quite profound,” Vance said. “It’s to be the vice president of the most powerful nation in the world, at one of the most important times in our history. If you want to get that kind of job, and you’re asking the American people to give you that kind of job, I think you ought to interview for that job.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Harris is set to accept the Democrats’ nomination on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Harris has not been interviewed by the media on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly asked her questions during a solo press conference was on December 2, 2023.

Axios recently reported that Harris had “committed to one interview by Aug. 31.”

“There are a lot of jobs that are less important than vice president of the United States where we expect people to interview before they get a promotion,” Vance added. “Kamala Harris is asking the American people for a promotion, but she refuses to actually talk to them before it. Think about it, every single event that Kamala Harris does, she’s got a teleprompter in front of her. And, I think the reason is because Kamala Harris cannot explain why she wanted to defund the police, Kamala Harris can’t explain why she suspended deportations on day one. Kamala Harris can’t explain why she cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act that made the price of groceries and housing so expensive for normal American citizens all over this country. And, because she can’t answer those questions, she is running from the American people.”

Vance added that it did not matter whether someone was a “Democrat or Republican,” or whether they disagreed or agreed with former President Donald Trump on the issues, Trump “is who he is and respects the American people enough to go out and earn their vote.”