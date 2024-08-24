Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: Democrats Should Be Worried About Losing Working Class

Democrats should be worried about losing the working class, Karoline Leavitt, national spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, discussing some of the concerns that leading Democrats clearly touted during their convention as they tried to spread the message of “joy.”

“I think any working-class voter in America knows that they … were better off under President Trump’s policies and administration than they are today under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,” she said as host Matthew Boyle pointed out that many of the top Democrat speakers at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) essentially expressed the belief that Democrats remain behind in the race right now.

“They had more money in their pocketbook. They watched President Trump use the leverage of the United States to negotiate good trade deals around the world to protect their jobs. You know, we had a union president, Shawn Fain, speak at the DNC, and he’s a puppet for the Democrat Party,” Leavitt said, explaining that “he does not understand the needs and the wants of his union members, and so many union workers are supporting President Trump.” Many union workers, she continued, are supporting Trump now because “they saw his record, and he proved to them that he would be a champion for the American worker — not the union bosses, certainly not China and our adversaries, but for Americans.”

Harris, she pressed, would be an absolute “disaster” for American workers, pointing directly to the inflationary crisis she had a huge hand in creating.

LISTEN:

“She’s the reason we have this inflation crisis. She voted for the Inflation Reduction Act. She was a tie-breaking vote to pass it, and it created the worst inflation crisis in a generation,” she said.

“Kamala supports a ban on fracking, which will do away with thousands of good-paying fracking jobs, energy jobs in Pennsylvania and across our heartland. It will send those jobs over to China. It will increase the cost of energy at home. Once again, we will be begging our adversaries to produce our resources for us, putting our national security at risk,” Leavitt said, blasting Harris for proposing a “communist price control plan that is going to kill so many jobs here at home, in addition to her 28 percent corporate tax rate.”

“American companies are either going to close the doors because they can’t afford to do business anymore or they’re going to go to a country overseas and seek cheap foreign labor. So, American workers, if they want to survive, if we want our economy to survive, if we want to remain the greatest capitalist country in the world, then we have to vote for President Trump,” Leavitt said, explaining that Harris does not understand the economy and is not respected by U.S. adversaries.

“She will implement the most radical communist economic policy this country has ever seen,” Leavitt predicted. “It will lead to famine, poverty, job loss, and it will be the end of America as we know it and love it.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.