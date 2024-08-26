The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) editorial board let loose on Vice President Kamala Harris for her role in President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal in an op-ed on Monday.

Monday marked the third anniversary of the terrorist bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 Americans as the United States exited from the country during Biden’s botched rollout. While Kamala Harris honored their sacrifice in a statement, she said she holds no regrets over what happened during what led up to the bombing.

“President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war,” she said.

The WSJ editorial board noted that Biden’s withdrawal was tantamount to an indefensible failure: