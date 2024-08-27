A day after former President Donald Trump honored 13 fallen American service members at Arlington National Cemetery, NPR is claiming Trump campaign staff got into an “altercation” with a cemetery official who prevented them from taking photographs in an off-limits section.
The outlet published an article claiming a source told the outlet that “two members” of Trump’s campaign staff had a “verbal and physical altercation” with a cemetery official who allegedly attempted to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60 of the cemetery and filming and photographing in the section.
Officials at the cemetery reportedly “made clear that only cemetery staff members are authorized to take photographs or film” in Section 60, the source told the outlet.
In response to the allegations, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung explained that a “private photographer was permitted on the premises,” and added that an “unnamed individual” had “decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team” during the ceremony at the cemetery.
“There was no physical altercation as described and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made,” Cheung said in a statement. “The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony.”
We were granted access to have a photographer there. https://t.co/s2E9lNdksK pic.twitter.com/dXbZ03hwzB
— Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 27, 2024
In a post on X, Cheung shared a photo that stated that “only” Trump was allowed to “have an official photographer and/or videographer outside of the main media pool.”
Senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita also issued a statement criticizing “a despicable individual” for physically preventing Trump campaign staff “from accompanying” the former president to the ceremony.
“President Trump was there on the invitation of the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families to honor their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” LaCivita said in a statement. “For a despicable individual to physically prevent President Trump’s team from accompanying him to this solemn event is a disgrace and does not deserve to represent the hollowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. Whoever this individual is spreading these lies are dishonoring the men and women of our armed forces, and they are disrespecting everyone who paid the price for defending our country.”
