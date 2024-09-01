RFK Jr. Campaign: Choose Trump and ‘Finish the Story’ JFK, RFK Started

Nicole Shanahan, the running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., released an ad on Saturday urging voters to vote for Donald Trump to help RFK Jr. “finish the story” his uncle and father had started.

The ad runs for over three and-a-half minutes. It begins with footage of President Dwight D. Eisenhower warning about the political power of the “military-industrial complex.” It moves through footage of President John F. Kennedy and his assassination, then Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-NY) and his assassination. Both are seen delivering hopeful, inspirational speeches that unite Americans — before each is cut down, in turn.

A youthful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seen at his father’s funeral, mourning. The final scenes feature RFK Jr. joining former President Donald Trump on stage at a rally last month to announce his support for the Republican candidate.

The music, throughout, is “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac — a haunting melody, with the refrain: “You would never break the chain.”

Shanahan drove home the message of continuity — from the Kennedys, to Trump — with a meme on Sunday:

Shanahan’s team has continued to produce ads that gain attention, such as a recent ad mimicking the style of pharmaceutical products and prescribing “Independence” as the cure for “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

