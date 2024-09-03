Vice President Kamala Harris’s decision to ignore Gold Star families who lost their loved ones in the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal shows that she believes “service members are disposable,” Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, said during an appearance on War Room with guest host Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Gold Star family members who lost their loved ones in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal spoke about Harris insulting them over the weekend, essentially suggesting that they allowed former President Donald Trump to use them as political props, as he visited Arlington National Cemetery — at their invitation — to honor their loved ones.

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation. It is not a place for politics. And… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

The Gold Star family members said they were shocked by that post, setting the record straight. But when asked by Boyle if they have even ever heard from Harris at all, Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Steve Nikoui, father of Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, and Jim McCollum, father of Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, all said no.

“What do you think it says about her character?” Boyle asked.

“I think that it shows she believes our service members are disposable,” Shamblin said. “And that’s exactly the feeling that we’ve got from the White House, is that our heroes, our children, my daughter-in-law, was disposable and replaceable and not important.”

“And I can’t live with that. It’s not acceptable. Our service members are the most important people in our society,” she continued.

Nikoui said not hearing from Harris is “just typical from the whole administration.”

“You know, they want to sweep this under the rug — never talk about it again, never honest. For them to honor and recognize the sacrifice of our children would force them to recognize that there was a mistake, and so they won’t bring it up, you know?” he said.

“They’ll keep it under the rug. And we’re — I’m pretty much used to it, but I’m gonna, I’m gonna fight it, you know, I’m gonna call it out every step of the way,” he continued.

McCollum added that Harris ignoring them, not even giving them a call, shows that she has no character at all.

“Complete lack thereof. To just abandon the 13, to never reach out– no condolences, no I’m sorry, no explanation — just absolutely ignore us and basically shut us up, she’s lacking character,” he said. “She has no respect.”