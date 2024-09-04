President Biden responded to the shooting at Georgia’s Apalachee High School by pushing myriad gun controls before facts on the shooting were known.

The Washington Post noted, “Authorities have not released details about the weapon used in the shootings, but Biden called on Congress to ban assault weapons.”

Biden’s entire statement was published on WhiteHouse.gov, where he said, in part:

After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation. We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers. These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart.

Again, Biden is pushing all these gun controls before the type of firearm or the means of firearm acquisition are known.

Moreover, Biden also asked Congress to change the law so that gun manufacturers can be sued. Biden has been pushing this since at least February 24, 2020, when he referenced gun makers, telling them “I’m going to take you down.”

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.