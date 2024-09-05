FBI Raids Homes of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ Top Two Aides

The FBI raided the homes of two of the top members of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) administration on Wednesday morning, Politico revealed.

Several sources told the outlet that NYC First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright’s Manhattan townhome and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks’ Queens single-family residence were both searched as part of an investigation into Adams’ 2021 campaign.

The mayor himself was served a grand jury subpoena in July after law enforcement seized his electronic devices in November 2023 over allegations that he colluded with foreign governments, including the government of Turkey, Politico reported.

Banks and Wright are not only connected through their mutual boss — the city’s school chancellor, David Banks, is the public safety official’s brother as well as the first deputy mayor’s romantic partner.

According to sources who spoke to the publication, the homes were hit simultaneously around 5:00 a.m.

When asked about the raid, David Banks told the outlet, “Today is the first day of school, and I am thrilled.”

A source also told the outlet that both officials’ electronic devices were seized.

Banks and Wright are not the only two from Adams’ inner circle to have the feds raid their homes.

The residences of the mayor’s most senior campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, and his international affairs aide, Rana Abbasova, were also raided in November, Politico reported.

In February, the home of one of Adams’ special advisers, who also serves as the director of Asian affairs, Winnie Greco, was also searched.

Adams, who is serving a controversial first term as mayor of the crime-ridden city, has previously denied any wrongdoing and claimed he was cooperating with law enforcement, the outlet said.

The FBI declined to comment to Politico and the city but did not deny involvement in the raids.